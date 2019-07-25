Guyana News

Court of Appeal reduces jail term for killer of GTM executive

-manslaughter substituted for murder

Clive Knights
Clive Knights

Following the hearing off his appeal, the Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday morning set aside Clive Knights’ conviction for the murder of insurance company executive Bert Whyte, substituting it instead with a conviction of manslaughter and imposing a sentence of 30 years.

On June 18th, 2015, Knights had been sentenced by trial judge Navindra Singh, to 57 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of murdering Whyte, who died after being stabbed twice to the chest on May 14th, 2012.

In a ruling delivered by acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who heard the matter along with appeal judges Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory, the court heard that Justice Singh’s summation to the jury regarding a confession statement Knights gave to police was not adequate…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Harmon expects meeting ‘soon’ between President, Opposition Leader on GECOM chairman

By

CH&PA seeking solution for Great Diamond residents

By

Three fishermen remanded over murder of Zeelugt man

By

Comments

Trending