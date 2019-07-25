Harmon expects meeting ‘soon’ between President, Opposition Leader on GECOM chairman

In the wake of concerns by the opposition about the sloth in discussions for the selection of a new GECOM Chairman, government yesterday said that it was working to have engagements between the President and the Leader of the Opposition “very soon”.

“Talks were never broken off…the last stage we were at was for the President and the Leader of the Opposition to meet again…we are working to have that engagement soon,” Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon told Stabroek News yesterday.

PPP/C Executive and a representative during talks for Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, Gail Teixeira, yesterday raised concerns that after one week there had been no move by government to schedule the continuation of talks for the selection of a GECOM Chairman…..