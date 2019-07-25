Jail term slashed for man who killed wife in South Sophia

Finding that there was a failure in properly directing the jury on how to assess the state’s circumstantial evidence against him for the murder of his reputed wife, the Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday morning substituted Paul Anthony Lo-Hing’s conviction on the capital offence, for that of manslaughter.

Acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards and appellate judges Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory then imposed a sentence of 30 years on the convict instead of the 83 years imposed by trial judge Navindra Singh.

In his appeal, Lo-Hing argued through his attorney Everton Singh-Lammy that the failure of the trial judge to provide adequate directions to the jury operated to his prejudice. ….