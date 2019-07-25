Lethem businessman testifies in alleged murder plot inquiry

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against two men, including the operator of Rockies Hotel in Georgetown, accused of plotting to kill a Lethem businessman, yesterday commenced with the complainant’s testimony.

It is alleged that Mark Grimmond and Chatterpaul Singh, called Kevin Singh, between April 1st, 2018 and June 7th, 2019, in Georgetown, conspired with each other and persons unknown to murder Dwayne Grant.

At the commencement of the PI yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Grant took to the stand to present his evidence…..