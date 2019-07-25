Ministry to launch three mental health support groups

The Mental Health Unit will next month launch three support groups to help persons struggling with depression and substance abuse, Director, Dr Util Richmond-Thomas has announced.

According to a statement yesterday from the Ministry of Public Health, Richmond-Thomas said that the support groups will help provide confidentiality, shared experiences and social interaction for persons in need of mental health support.

The Mental Health Unit Director said the three support groups – depression, narcotics and alcohol – when operational will function five days per week, three hours each day (5pm – 7 pm) out of the Unit’s Quamina Street, Georgetown headquarters. Each group will function for 12 weeks…..