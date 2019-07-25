Retrial ordered in Andre Hetsberger rape case, conviction set aside

Finding among other things that the summation of his case to the jury was prejudicial, the Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday morning ordered that Andre Hetsberger be retried for the October 17, 2014 rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Delivering the judgment of the court, acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire who heard the case along with Justices of Appeal Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory noted that certain aspects of the evidence presented at trial were more prejudicial than probative to the accused.

In allowing Hetsberger’s appeal, the judge then said that having regard to all the circumstances of the case, and having reviewed the grounds of appeal, his conviction would be set aside and a retrial ordered…..