Russian bauxite company, union still to ink new agreement

Four months after workers of the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI) ended their industrial action, the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) is still continuing negotiations for a new Collective Labour Agreement.

This was disclosed in a press statement from the union yesterday, which stated that following the settlement of the industrial action by the workers on March 20, between the company and the workers of the Aroaima and Kwakwani plants, the union has been engaging the management of BCGI on a day-to-day basis.

The parties had held their first talks in preparation for the new labour agreement on April 3…..

Suspected Venezuelan human trafficking victims rescued at Hague

Ministry to launch three mental health support groups

Sixteen cultural and creative entrepreneurs to tap $20M grant

