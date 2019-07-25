Sharp spike in ganja eradication last year

Almost 680,000 kilos of marijuana were destroyed in eradication exercises last year, an almost six-fold increase over 2017 when approximately 117,531 kilos of marijuana worth over $20 billion was destroyed.

This is according to data from the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA) contained in the Annual Report of the Guyana Drug Information Network (GUYDIN). The report covers the period 2018. GUYDIN is an inter-agency body comprising law enforcement agencies working in drug supply reduction and professionals working on drug prevention and treatment who meet regularly to share data on drug supply and demand reduction interventions. It has been producing annual reports on the drug situation in Guyana since 2011.

Its report last year had indicated that in 2017, some 204,400 marijuana plants were eradicated, and a total of 117,531.67 kilos of marijuana with an estimated street value of over $20 billion were taken off the market…..