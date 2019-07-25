Sixteen cultural and creative entrepreneurs to tap $20M grant

Sixteen entrepreneurs from the cultural and creative industry who submitted proposals to the Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, to develop their projects have been selected to be beneficiaries of a $20 million grant, which they will receive through the Guyana Fund for Cultural and Creative Industries Programme (GFCCI).

The recipients disclosed at the Department’s boardroom are: Mohamed Handy, Errol Chand, Melissa Roberts, Gavin Mendonza, Barrington Braithwaithe, Keith Easton, Leon Saul, Linn Ronnkvist, Leonard Colvin Marks, Ivor Marslow, Trevon Munroe, Michael Jordan, Carlene Gill-Kerr, Martin Massiah and Emman Shand-Beretto and Shonetta Jonas, who jointly submitted a proposal for their hand-made cotton product project.

Some of the projects chosen include: a Buxton and Friendship Music and Arts Culture Centre, Handi-craft Dolls and a television series titled ‘Tenement yard’ among others…..