Suspected Venezuelan human trafficking victims rescued at Hague

Three Venezuelan women who are suspected to be victims of human trafficking were on Tuesday evening rescued while three males were detained after the police conducted a raid at a Hague Village, West Coast Demerara bar.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the joint exercise was conducted around 22.30hrs by ranks of the Trafficking in Persons unit and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters.

The bar has two buildings attached to it. Reports are that the three Venezuelan women were found in separate rooms of one of the buildings while the men were found in various rooms of the said building.

The supervisor of the bar reportedly told the ranks that she rented the business from the owner who is currently overseas.

The Venezuelan women have since been placed in the care of the Ministry of Social Protection.

