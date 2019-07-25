Guyana News

Three fishermen remanded over murder of Zeelugt man

Richie Mahase
Three fishermen were yesterday remanded at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to prison over the chopping murder of a Zeelugt man last Thursday.

Brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the murder charge, were Arnold Bruce Kennedy, of Lot 847 Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE); Tavish Mangra, of Lot 858 Zeelugt, EBE,  both 19; and Richie Mahase, 26, of Lot 69 Zeelugt, EBE.

The trio were read a charge which stated that on July 18 at Zeelugt they murdered Alvin Gajraj called `Chockoloo’…..

