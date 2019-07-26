Chicken meat in short supply

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has confirmed that there is a shortage of chicken meat on the market and the shortage can be attributed to the reduction of hatching eggs imported as of June this year.

In a statement posted on the agency’s Facebook page, GLDA said it was informed that there is a shortage of chicken on the local markets. “However based on our records, there has been a reduction in the number of cases of hatching eggs imported when compared to 2018, which perhaps could be (the reason) for the shortage,” they said in the statement…..