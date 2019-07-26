Chicken meat in short supply

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has confirmed that there is a shortage of chicken meat on the market and the shortage can be attributed to the reduction of hatching eggs imported as of June this year.
In a statement posted on the agency’s Facebook page, GLDA said it was informed that there is a shortage of chicken on the local markets. “However based on our records, there has been a reduction in the number of cases of hatching eggs imported when compared to 2018, which perhaps could be (the reason) for the shortage,” they said in the statement…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments