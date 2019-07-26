Guyana News

Chicken meat in short supply

-likely due to reduction in eggs imported - GLDA

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) has confirmed that there is a shortage of chicken meat on the market and the shortage can be attributed to the reduction of hatching eggs imported as of June this year.

In a statement posted on the agency’s Facebook page, GLDA said it was informed that there is a shortage of chicken on the local markets. “However based on our records, there has been a reduction in the number of cases of hatching eggs imported when compared to 2018, which perhaps could be (the reason)  for the shortage,” they said in the statement…..

Lender loses bid to recover US$15,000 loan from gov’t advisor

PPP accuses Granger of rhetoric on CCJ rulings

GPL spared further PUC penalty for 2018 underperformance

