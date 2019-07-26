GPL spared further PUC penalty for 2018 underperformance

Despite the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) performing below standards for the operating year of 2018, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has decided not to impose a further penalty on the company.

This was revealed through the PUC’s first order of the year, which was released on Tuesday, following the presentation and scrutiny of GPL’s performance figures for 2018 on June 20th.

According to the order, after careful consideration of every aspect of the presentation made by the company, the PUC has determined that notwithstanding the fact that the standards of the System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) and the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) were not met for the reporting year of 2018, there had been a marked improvement by the company over its performance in 2017…..