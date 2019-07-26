Lender loses bid to recover US$15,000 loan from gov’t advisor

Efforts by Reginald Daniels through the local courts to recover a US$15,000 loan he made to former friend Ronald Backer more than a decade ago have proven futile as High Court judge Gino Persaud has ruled that his lawsuit was statute-barred.

Backer, political advisor to Director General Joseph Harmon, was sued by Daniels for failing to repay the loan he borrowed in 2007 while they both resided in the United States (US).

Justice Persaud, in a judgment earlier this month, dismissed the matter brought by Daniels, ruling in Backer’s favour that Daniels’ action was way out of time, given that the loan had been made since 2007.

The judge dismissed the matter in accordance with the Limitation Act…..