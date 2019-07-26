Guyana News

Lender loses bid to recover US$15,000 loan from gov’t advisor

-after judge finds lawsuit filed too late

Efforts by Reginald Daniels through the local courts to recover a US$15,000 loan he made to former friend Ronald Backer more than a decade ago have proven futile as High Court judge Gino Persaud has ruled that his lawsuit was statute-barred.

Backer, political advisor to Director General Joseph Harmon, was sued by Daniels for failing to repay the loan he borrowed in 2007 while they both resided in the United States (US).

Justice Persaud, in a judgment earlier this month, dismissed the matter brought by Daniels, ruling in Backer’s favour that Daniels’ action was way out of time, given that the loan had been made since 2007.

The judge dismissed the matter in accordance with the Limitation Act…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Chicken meat in short supply

By
PPP accuses Granger of rhetoric on CCJ rulings

PPP accuses Granger of rhetoric on CCJ rulings

By
GPL spared further PUC penalty for 2018 underperformance

GPL spared further PUC penalty for 2018 underperformance

By

Comments

Trending