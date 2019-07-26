PPP accuses Granger of rhetoric on CCJ rulings

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has accused President David Granger of “mouthing political rhetoric” rather than acting to operationalize the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on the December 21 no confidence vote and the appointment of a chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Granger yesterday told members of the diplomatic community and civil society that his government is committed to upholding the Constitution and has sought to respect the decisions of the Court. He argued that their intentions had been misinterpreted and sought to explain and clarify.

However according to the opposition, Granger’s claims make him appear oblivious to the flip-flopping and backpedaling he, as well as his colleagues, have been engaged in over the past several months…..