President maintains he has role in identifying GECOM chair nominees

President David Granger yesterday maintained that he has a role in identifying nominees for chairmanship of GECOM and in a sign of the international dimension to the current political stalemate he said that he had made the government’s case twice by phone to the Commonwealth Secretary General.

The President met in the morning with the diplomatic community and in the afternoon with Civil society and told both groups that the Government of Guyana is committed to upholding the Constitution; respecting the institutions of the State – including the National Assembly and the Courts; ensuring the rule of law; safeguarding human and civil rights; and preserving democracy especially through the conduct of free, fair and credible Local as well as General and Regional Elections.

Since the June 18 ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) there have been increasing calls for the President and Cabinet to resign in keeping with the provisions of Article 106(6) and name a date for elections in keeping with Article 106 (7)…..