President tells civil society, diplomats gov’t not delaying polls

Members of civil society were yesterday left flabbergasted when a promised engagement with President David Granger proved to be less than expected as he delivered a prepared speech to make the case that his government is not delaying the holding of due elections and then abruptly left those who had gathered at his request.

“I felt that I would have at least been given the opportunity to make a comment because I have my concerns,” veteran trade unionist and General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) Lincoln Lewis told reporters following the president’s almost 30-minute long presentation at the Baridi Benab at State House in Georgetown.

The president also delivered the same speech to members of the diplomatic community at a separate engagement at the same venue. (The media was not invited to that engagement.)….