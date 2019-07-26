Ramjattan signals move to revoke licences of noise nuisance businesses

As more police officers undergo training to curb noise pollution, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan has said that their efforts would be supported by a move to revoke the licences of businesses that break the law.

“…You take the profit out of this illegality… that means that if we have to de-register them, we have to do that. Take away their licences that GRA [Guyana Revenue Authority] grants, make it a condition that before you continue to do your bar services… we are going to make a condition that you must adhere to certain noise levels and the minute you breach it we can take that away, that licence,” Ramjattan told those present yesterday at the Police Training Centre for the opening of a two-day Noise Management Training Programme for police officers.

Ramjattan, in his remarks, noted that with developments in society, noise pollution has been on the rise and this has necessitated an inter-agency response. “We also have a number of other partners that we have to deal with, like the NDCs, Central Housing and Planning Authority, Ministry of Public Infrastructure and even the GRA, which comes under the Ministry of Finance, so that we can enforce, collectively, these matters dealing with noise pollution,” he explained…..