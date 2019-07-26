US, UK, Canada welcome appointment of GECOM Chairman

The US, UK and Canada this afternoon welcomed the appointment of the new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice of Appeal (rtd) Claudette Singh.

On his Twitter account, UK High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn said: “I welcome this extremely positive development. I look forward to meeting the new GECOM Chair. All relevant actors are to be congratulated on this agreement.”

On her Twitter account Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana Lilian Chatterjee said: “Progress for the citizens of Guyana!”

On its Facebook page, the US Embassy said: “We commend Guyana’s leadership for agreement on an Elections Commission Chairperson, in compliance with the Caribbean Court of Justice ruling. We encourage continued collaboration toward free and fair elections”.