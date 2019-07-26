Youth freed of assault charge after apologising to sister

A sister’s compassion yesterday resulted in a youth being spared possible incarceration for assault.

Dodstin Clarke, 19, who was charged with stomping his sister to her abdomen after an argument over a phone charger, got a second chance yesterday after the tearful young woman told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that she no longer wanted to proceed with the complaint against her brother.

With tears streaming down her face, the sister stated that at the end of the day the young man was her brother and she just wanted him to apologise for what he had done…..