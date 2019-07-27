Disgruntled passenger jailed for assaulting bus operators

A man was yesterday sentenced to two months in jail after he admitted to assaulting two minibus operators after an argument erupted when he refused to pay his fare.

Mahadeo Seecoomar admitted to assaulting Route 44 bus driver Anand Kumar-Dharampaul and conductress Kunti Deolall, so as to cause them actual bodily harm, on July 20th at Camp Street, Georgetown.

Kumar-Dharampaul and Deolall were also charged with assaulting Seecoomar, to which they pleaded not guilty…..