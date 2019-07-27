No bail for trio nabbed after Parika cocaine deal

Three men, who the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) says it intercepted during a drug deal at Parika after trading almost five pounds of cocaine, were yesterday all remanded to prison on a joint charge of possession of cocaine for trafficking.

Deopaul Goordeen, a fisherman, of 1145 New Housing Scheme, Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, Mohamed Inshan, 47, an electrician of 49 Back Street North, Old Scheme, Zeelugt East, and Amit Kumar, 41, a machine operator, of 275 Jai Dam, Tuschen, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The charge against them states that on July 23rd, at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, they trafficked 2.264 kilogrammes (equivalent to 4.991 pounds) of cocaine…..