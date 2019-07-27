PNCR against one-party government

A one-party government is not an ideal model for Guyana and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Vice-Chairman Dr George Norton yesterday said that there is no reason why the party would want to contest another election singly again.

Norton, also the Minister of Social Cohesion, made the statements at a press conference at the PNCR’s headquarters, Congress Place, in Sophia. The comments came against the backdrop of him highlighting the party’s support for the currently ongoing house-to-house registration by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Norton said that unlike the opposition – the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) – they are convinced that the credibility of the upcoming elections is dependent on the integrity of the Official List of Electors (OLE), and they recognise and are respectful of the independence of GECOM, which, he said, is insulated by Guyana’s Constitution from political influence, instruction and interference…..