PPP back on the streets with demand for elections date

PPP supporters yesterday once again took to the streets in front of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) offices in various parts of the country, calling for elections and for the cancellation of the ongoing house-to-house registration exercise.

Over the past three weeks, the opposition party has been holding weekly protests calling on the APNU+AFC government to honour the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) that a no-confidence motion against it was successfully passed and elections must be called in accordance with the Constitution. The protesters have been calling for the naming of an elections date and have added a call for the cancellation of the voters’ registration process now being undertaken by GECOM.

Just around 10 am yesterday, groups of supporters with placards gathered in front of GECOM offices in the various regions and called for GECOM to engage in preparations for general and regional elections, which they said should be held by September 18th in keeping with the CCJ ruling on the passage of the no-confidence motion…..