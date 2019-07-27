Shuman challenges legality of house-to-house registration order

Lenox Shuman, Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party, has filed an action against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and the Attorney General to challenge the validity of the order signed by former Chairman James Patterson for the conduct of the national house-to-house registration exercise.

Shuman is of the view that since the appointment of Patterson as the GECOM Chairman was found to be void by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), it effectively rendered the order made under his hands void also.

On June 18th, the CCJ declared the process used by President David Granger to unilaterally appoint Patterson as Chairman of the GECOM to have been flawed and unconstitutional…..