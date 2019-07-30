50,000 registered during house-to-house registration

Over the last week, the national house-to-house registration exercise that is being undertaken by the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) has been able to register over 50,000 persons but challenges still plague the process, according to Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield.

Lowenfield told reporters yesterday that there have been instances where persons have let loose dogs on enumerators and told GECOM staff that they will not be paid. “We continue to have challenges in operationalising the event. These challenges include, for example, where persons are told that to register is an illegal activity and they are fending them away from participating in the process. We’ve had incidents where dogs are let out on our enumerators in the field. We’ve had scenarios where enumerators are told that they will not be paid and they should no longer participate in the process,” Lowenfield shared following the appointment of the new GECOM Chairperson, retired judge Claudette Singh…..