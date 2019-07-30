AG asks court to strike out house-to-house challenge as ‘abuse of process’

Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams has filed an application challenging the action brought by chartered accountant and attorney Christopher Ram, who has asked the High Court to declare the current house-to-house registration exercise being conducted by the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) to be unlawful.

Ram’s case is that the registration exercise is in violation of the letter and spirit of the Constitution and the judgment and consequential orders made by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in the consolidated cases stemming from the passage of a no-confidence motion against government last December.

Williams is arguing, however, that Ram’s challenge amounts to an abuse of process as he claims that the issues complained of have already been dealt with by the CCJ. He has advanced that in accordance with the principle of res judicata, the matter has already been finally settled by judicial decision and is not subject to further appeal. ….