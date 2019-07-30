Final draft of local content policy for stakeholder review in two weeks

The final draft of the Local Content Policy for Guyana’s oil and gas sector has been completed and is expected to be presented to the private sector and other relevant stakeholders in two weeks, head of the Department of Energy Dr Mark Bynoe said yesterday.

“Presently, more than 1,100 Guyanese are working with EEPGL [Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited] and its subcontractors, representing 15% of the workforce within the industry,” Bynoe told a press conference at the Ministry of Presidency.

He emphasised that EEPGL is also currently working with the Council for Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) towards implementing two pilots to build capacity within the technical institutions. He added the department is continuing to seek to ensure that the sector is managed in an effective and efficient manner, and will not spare any effort in ensuring that Guyanese are able to optimize from the value from the resource…..