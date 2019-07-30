First drug treatment court to be set up before year end

The country’s first drug treatment court, aimed at providing alternative sentencing and reducing the rate of incarceration for non-violent drug offenders, is expected to be established before the end of the year.

This was disclosed yesterday morning at the opening ceremony of a Drug Treatment Court Training workshop, which was held in the Savannah Suites of the Pegasus Hotel.

The workshop, which was coordinated by the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), under the Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD), an agency of the Organisation of American States (OAS), and the Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities (TASC), was attended by various stakeholders, including law enforcement officials and members of the judiciary…..