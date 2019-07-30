New GECOM Chairman sworn in

Retired Justice of Appeal Claudette Singh was sworn in as the first female chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday and signalled that the constitution would be her guide.

Singh had declined to be considered in 2017 but changed her mind when she was contacted last Friday.

“The Leader of the Opposition and the President reposed their confidence in me. They both thought I was the most suitable person and they asked me for the sake of the country. That is why, nothing else,” she told reporters after her swearing in ceremony at the Ministry of the Presidency…..