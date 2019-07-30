Guyana News

New GECOM Chairman sworn in

-says constitution will guide her

After the swearing in: President David Granger (second from right) with (from right) Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, GECOM Chairman, Claudette Singh and Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo. (Terrence Thompson photo)
After the swearing in: President David Granger (second from right) with (from right) Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, GECOM Chairman, Claudette Singh and Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo. (Terrence Thompson photo)

Retired Justice of Appeal  Claudette Singh was sworn in as the first female chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday and signalled that the constitution would be her guide.

Singh had declined to be considered in 2017 but changed her mind when she was contacted last Friday. 

“The Leader of the Opposition and the President reposed their confidence in me. They both thought I was the most suitable person and they asked me for the sake of the country. That is why, nothing else,” she told reporters after her swearing in ceremony at the Ministry of the Presidency…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

First drug treatment court to be set up before year end

By

Father of six dies in Seeta’s Bar shooting

By

Final draft of local content policy for stakeholder review in two weeks

By

Comments

Trending