Arguments on GECOM’s application against CJ in house-to-house challenge set for Friday

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire SC will be hearing arguments on Friday afternoon on the request of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) that she recuse herself from presiding over the challenge filed to the ongoing house-to-house registration exercise.

At a case management conference late yesterday afternoon, the Chief Justice said she will also hear arguments on the same day on the Attorney General’s (AG) request that the challenge to the ongoing national house-to-house registration exercise by chartered accountant Christopher Ram be struck out.

The judge noted that since the matters all touch and concern each other, she would hear all the arguments on the same day…..