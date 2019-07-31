Aurora Gold Mines workers’ reps walk out of labour dep’t meeting

Representatives of the National Mine Workers Union of Guyana (NMWUG) yesterday walked out of a meeting with the Department of Labour as they say the engagement did not address any of the issues of Aurora Gold Mines Inc. (AGM) workers, who may end up resuming strike action.

NMWUG President Sherwayne Downer said that about 15 minutes into the meeting, they chose to walk out since they were not making any progress as it relates to the matters the meeting was called to address.

The union is currently pursuing certification to represent workers from AGM, following industrial unrest earlier this month…..