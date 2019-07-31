Chicken shortage to end by mid-August – Poultry Association

Guyana’s current chicken shortage will be rectified by mid-August as local farmers have placed adequate supplies of chicken on their farms that will reach production age by that time, the Guyana Poultry Producers Association (GPPA) said yesterday in a press release.

The release issued by President of the GPPA, Peter De Groot, explained that hatching egg imports have increased and local farmers have enough broiler birds in production to address the shortage within a week or two.

“Local farmers have placed adequate supplies of chickens on their farms that will reach processing age in another week or two, which is expected to bring an end to the shortage of local chicken. Since the cause of this disruption has been rectified, this problem is unlikely to reoccur,” the GPPA said…..