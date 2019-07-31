Guyana News

City Council halts construction of Nalco chemical warehouse

The proposed area (building in white) for the chemical warehouse
The proposed area (building in white) for the chemical warehouse

The City Council has halted the construction of a Nalco Champion Guyana chemical warehouse at the John Fernandes Ltd (JFL) Inland Terminal, at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt Georgetown, saying no permission had been granted.

The municipality yesterday announced that the council has issued a cease order, while also noting that it received complaints from residents about the construction.

Councillor Ekita Edwards, Chairperson of the City Works Committee, told the media at press conference that at the last statutory meeting councillors made a decision to issue the cease order…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

GECOM Chair for separate meetings today with commissioners

By

Owner of Indian company with forest holdings in Guyana found dead

By

Suspect in Seeta’s bar murder not licensed to carry gun

By

Comments

Trending