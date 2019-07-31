City Council halts construction of Nalco chemical warehouse

The City Council has halted the construction of a Nalco Champion Guyana chemical warehouse at the John Fernandes Ltd (JFL) Inland Terminal, at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt Georgetown, saying no permission had been granted.

The municipality yesterday announced that the council has issued a cease order, while also noting that it received complaints from residents about the construction.

Councillor Ekita Edwards, Chairperson of the City Works Committee, told the media at press conference that at the last statutory meeting councillors made a decision to issue the cease order…..