GECOM Chair for separate meetings today with commissioners

Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired Justice Claudette Singh, spent her first day yesterday being briefed on the functioning of the agency by its senior managers and has scheduled meetings with the two sides of the Commission today.

According to Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward, Singh was briefed on the various functions of the respective divisions as the managers sought to deliver a holistic view of GECOM operations.

“Each manager presented on their responsibility. It was basically an orientation for her in terms of understanding how the various departments function,” she noted…..