GGMC reclaims over 40 acres of former mining lands

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) has in the past three years ensured the reclamation of over 40 acres of land previously used for mining and has spent approximately $100 million on the process, according to Commission-er Newell Dennison.

Dennison was speaking at an information session yesterday morning on mainstreaming the reclamation of mining lands.

He pointed out that so far they have been able to reclaim 44 acres (17 hectares) of previously mined land through their reclamation process and other associated activities at Dakoura and Kara, Linden; Olive Creek, Mazaruni; and Mahdia and Saint Elizabeth, Potaro-Siparuni. Over the three years that they have been engaged in the reclamation project, the Commission has expended over $100 million…..