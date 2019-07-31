Guyana News

Grove construction worker charged with trying to kill neighbour

Travis Garrett
A Grove construction worker is now a remanded prisoner on an attempted murder charge after allegedly chopping his neighbour with a cutlass.

Bail was denied to Travis Garrett, 34, although his would-be victim, Ramchan Chunnilall, told a city magistrate that he did not want to proceed with the charge.

It is alleged that Garrett chopped Chunnilall on July 24th, at Grove, East Bank Demerara, with intent to commit murder…..

