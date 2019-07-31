Guyana News

Police issue bulletin for Sargeant in murder probe

The police today issued a wanted bulletin for Joseph Sargeant, 38,  c/d “Joey” in connection with the  murder of  Terry Ault on 2019-07-21 in South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

His last known addresses are Lot 3458 Postal Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt & LH Stevedore Scheme, Tucville Squatting Area Georgetown

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest Sargeant is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Joseph Sargeant

