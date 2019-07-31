Rape accused taxi driver to face trial

A city magistrate yesterday committed a taxi driver to stand trial for the alleged rape of a woman.

Lindon Daniels learnt his fate yesterday at the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry into the charge against him, which was conducted by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Daniels is alleged to have

committed the crime on February 13th, 2019.

The accused heard that he was committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes for the offence.

The matter was prosecuted by Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones.

Daniels is still facing two separate counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in the magistrates’ courts.