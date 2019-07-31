Suspect in Seeta’s bar murder not licensed to carry gun

Keon David, the ex-policeman who is wanted by the police in connection with the fatal shooting of Sophia resident Kurt Duncan at Seeta’s Bar on Monday morning, was not a licensed firearm holder.

This was confirmed by a police source to Stabroek News yesterday.

Duncan, called ‘Devon,’ 32, a popsicle vendor of Lot 192 North Sophia, was shot and killed around 2.07 am on Mon-day during a scuffle at Seeta’s Bar, located on Station Street, Kitty…..