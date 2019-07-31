Western diplomats and President meet

In a likely sign of their continuing interest in the current political standoff over general elections and the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), envoys from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union today met President David Granger and his team at the Ministry of the Presidency.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) said that Granger this morning met United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch; British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn; Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee and the European Union’s Ambassador to Guyana Jernej Videtič.

During their meeting, MoTP said that the aforementioned diplomats commended President Granger on the selection of a Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Granger had come under pressure to make a selection after the CCJ had found on June 18 that he acted unconstitutionally in the appointment of the previous holder of the office, Justice James Patterson.

MoTP said that President Granger explained to the diplomats that at all times he has complied with the rulings of the Courts and most particularly, the ruling of the CCJ.

While the appointment of a GECOM Chair has ended one stalemate, the President and the government have come under pressure over full compliance with the terms of articles 106(6) and (7) of the constitution which require resignation of the President and Cabinet and general elections in 90 days. The CCJ has also said that the government is in caretaker mode and has to conduct itself in such manner.