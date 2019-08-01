Bus driver, conductor charged with assaulting cop

A bus driver and his conductor yesterday pleaded not guilty to unlawfully assaulting a policeman and were placed on $10,000 bail each.

Rawle Bruce, 24, of Lot 5 1st Street, Jonestown, Mahaica and his bus conductor, Kerwyn Lynch, 29, of Lot 23, Two Sisters Village, East Bank Demerara, were separately charged with three counts at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court 5 yesterday.

The first charge against Bruce stated that on July 27th at Avenue of the Republic, he resisted doing what he was told to do by a Police Constable who was doing his duty. The second charge stated that on the same date and at the same location as the first charge, he unlawfully assaulted the Police Officer and the third charge read to him by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty stated that on the same date at the same location, Bruce behaved disorderly…..