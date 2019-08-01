ExxonMobil Guyana backing job readiness programme

ExxonMobil Guyana has provided some $15 million to SSYDR Inc. a not for profit organisation, to present a job readiness programme in several communities across the country.

A statement yesterday from ExxonMobil said that Employment Attack 102, is a summer camp geared at preparing young persons including early school leavers for the job market.

Speaking at a press conference at the SSYDR office yesterday, Executive Director, Magda Wills said that the overall intent is to fight ills plaguing vulnerable communities and youth.

“There are communities with problems of systemic crime that we have chosen to target as it is our firm belief that this will aid in Guyana’s fight to development, a fight that can only be won with the reduction in youth vulnerability to poverty, crime and violence,” she posited.

Youths are being exposed to a four-week interactive training process and one week of web development training. Following the training, the release said that SSYDR coaches will work with each person to develop life plans then assist them with securing employment or other livelihood opportunities within a month of the training completion.

This is the third related initiative on which ExxonMobil Guyana has partnered with SSYDR, the release said. In 2017, a $4M contribution was made for job readiness skills training in the Leopold Street area, then in 2018 some $12 million was granted to support the first Employment Attack 102- Job Readiness Camp.

Close to 400 youths from Regions 2,3,4,5,6 and 10 have benefitted so far.