GECOM calls in cops to provide security for enumerators

In the wake of attacks on its house-to-house enumerators, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has enlisted the help of the police for security and surveillance.

In a statement yesterday, GECOM said it is in receipt of several reports of threats and intimidation from its field staff who are conducting House-to-House Registration.

“Over the last few days, a number of Enumerators were attacked and injured due to dog bites which were instigated by residents who are allegedly not in agreement with the registration exercise loosing their dogs to attack the field staff…..