Guyana News

GECOM calls in cops to provide security for enumerators

In the wake of attacks on its house-to-house enumerators, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has enlisted the help of the police for security and surveillance.

In a statement yesterday, GECOM said it is  in  receipt of  several  reports  of  threats and intimidation from its field staff who are conducting House-to-House Registration.

“Over the last few days, a number of Enumerators were attacked and injured due to dog bites which were instigated by residents who are allegedly not in agreement with the registration exercise loosing their dogs to attack the field staff…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

GECOM Chair in separate meetings with commissioners

GECOM Chair in separate meetings with commissioners

By

Gov’t hands out 209 land titles at Mount Sinai, New Amsterdam

By

President pardons four men convicted of ganja possession

By

Comments

Trending