GECOM Chair in separate meetings with commissioners

With key decisions to make, new GECOM Chairman Claudette Singh yesterday met separately with both sides of the commission.

She met with the opposition-nominated commissioners for 90 minutes at GECOM’s headquarters in Kingston and with the government-nominated commissioners for three hours. GECOM has not issued a statement on the meetings.

The opposition commissioners – Bibi Shadick, Robeson Benn and Sase Gunraj – met with the Chairman at 10.30 am…..

