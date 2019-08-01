Gov’t hands out 209 land titles at Mount Sinai, New Amsterdam

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon and Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Annette Ferguson, yesterday morning distributed 209 land titles to residents of Mount Sinai, New Amsterdam at a ceremony hosted at the Berbice Educational Institute, Vryheid, New Amsterdam.

“This morning you will see that the distribution of these titles has nothing to do with which political party you represent, this is a distribution of titles to deserving Guyanese…We’re on the right path…this is not the end because 209 out of 1010 [land titles] is still a far way to go,” Harmon said.

Given that the Caribbean Court of Justice had said that Guyana now has a caretaker administration, events of this type will increasingly raise questions on the limits of the government’s authority…..