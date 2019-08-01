GTUC welcomes appointment of Claudette Singh

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) yesterday welcomed the consensual appointment of retired Justice Claudette Singh, SC to the post of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and urged that the body be able to function without political interference.

“After years of the position being held by a man, this is a plus for inclusion, gender equity and another achievement for women in leadership roles in our society”, the GTUC said in a statement.

It added that Justice Singh’s appointment comes at a very crucial time. The new GECOM Chairman was named on Friday and sworn in on Monday…..