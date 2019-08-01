GWI drills new well in Moco Moco

A 600-foot well has been drilled in the village of Moco Moco, Region 9, just one week following an announcement by Guyana Water Inc (GWI) officials.

A release from GWI yesterday said that Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles told the residents of Moco Moco on Tuesday that this intervention forms part of GWI’s commitment to ensure equity countrywide.

“Following assessments in the Region, we’ve found a number of non-functional systems but with new technology at our disposal, we can now make better provisions for improved water access”, Dr. Van West-Charles stated, according to the release…..