GWI drills new well in Moco Moco

A 600-foot well has been drilled in the village of Moco Moco, Region 9, just one week following an announcement by Guyana Water Inc (GWI) officials.
A release from GWI yesterday said that Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles told the residents of Moco Moco on Tuesday that this intervention forms part of GWI’s commitment to ensure equity countrywide.
“Following assessments in the Region, we’ve found a number of non-functional systems but with new technology at our disposal, we can now make better provisions for improved water access”, Dr. Van West-Charles stated, according to the release…..
