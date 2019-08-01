House to house can take polls to June at earliest – Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday stepped up calls for the cancellation of the House-to-House registration process saying that if it is continued it can go all the way into 2022.

“You are taking 2021 or 2022 if you go down this house-to-house route, because giving the best case scenario, based on their own documents, it puts it [General Elections] at June next year,” Jagdeo yesterday told a press conference.

On July 20th, more than a month after the Carib-bean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruled that the December 21st no-confidence motion against government was validly pass-ed, Jagdeo wrote President David Granger, requesting that he and his Cabinet resign forthwith in accordance with the June 18th decision of the court and the July 12th consequential orders…..