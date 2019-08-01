Magistrate to rule on case where child died in Sheriff St crash

A city magistrate is expected to rule on whether a case has been made out against one of the drivers who was involved in the 2016 Sheriff Street collision which resulted in four-year-old Ambeka Providence dying.

It is alleged that Heeranand Boodhram, of Lot 336 Sachi Bazaar St, Prashad Nagar, on September 10, 2016 drove pickup truck GPP 3500, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Providence.

During yesterday’s court hearing before Magistrate Leron Daly, Police Prosecutor Richard Harris told the court that a case has been made out against Boodhram…..